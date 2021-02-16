Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Prudential Financial worth $47,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.