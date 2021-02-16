Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) shares rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 307,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 333,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

