Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.75

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.00.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

