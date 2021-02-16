Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

