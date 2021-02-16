Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Public Storage by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 16.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

