Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.36

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 22552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

