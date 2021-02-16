PUBLISH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,625.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $104,625.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.36 or 0.00901556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049221 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.39 or 0.05150118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033014 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

