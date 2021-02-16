PubMatic (PUBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect PubMatic to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PUBM stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,614,680.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

