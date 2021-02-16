pulltherug.finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,170.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for approximately $13.68 or 0.00028058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 126.2% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $129,090.45 and approximately $60,170.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00061269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00267600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00075391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00428280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00188112 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.