pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,837.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 82.5% against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for about $11.48 or 0.00023023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $108,356.58 and approximately $15,837.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00259146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00083223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00419155 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182993 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

pulltherug.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

