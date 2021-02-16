Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.88.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.