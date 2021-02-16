Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.