Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PMMAF. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PMMAF opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.