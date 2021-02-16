PumaPay Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $157,330.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.58 or 0.00909764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.57 or 0.05152535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033261 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

