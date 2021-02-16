Pundi X NEM Market Capitalization Hits $5.70 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $17,435.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00265441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00073864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00085053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.15 or 0.00402952 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00187977 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

