Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.79

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 31231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

