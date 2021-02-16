PutinCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,486.04 and approximately $91.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,416.27 or 0.99859840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002883 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

