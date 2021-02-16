Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading 5.7% Higher

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.49. 795,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 516,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The company has a market cap of $739.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Get Puxin alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Puxin by 48.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Puxin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.