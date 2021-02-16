PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Trading 2.5% Higher

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43). 42,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.42).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 million and a PE ratio of 2.40.

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Company Profile (LON:PVCS)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.