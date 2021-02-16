PWR Coin Hits Market Cap of $4.70 Million (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 899.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 172.4% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $500.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.51 or 0.99927309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.51 or 0.00506874 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.38 or 0.00917842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00272767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00094555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003271 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

