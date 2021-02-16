(PYNGF) (OTCMKTS:PYNGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(PYNGF) (OTCMKTS:PYNGF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. (PYNGF) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 22,500 shares changing hands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for (PYNGF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (PYNGF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.