PYRO Network (PYRO) Achieves Market Cap of $399,829.68

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, PYRO Network has traded up 96.9% against the U.S. dollar. PYRO Network has a market capitalization of $399,829.68 and $24.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PYRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

PYRO Network Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 815,196,853 coins and its circulating supply is 810,183,740 coins. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network

PYRO Network Coin Trading

PYRO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PYRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PYRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

