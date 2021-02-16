Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $6.24 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 762.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $6.24 or 0.00012692 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $106,094.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 704.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00264116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00418071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185804 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

