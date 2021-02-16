Q2 (QTWO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Q2 (NYSE: QTWO):

2/13/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/12/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,037. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 224.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 115.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

