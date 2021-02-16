Q2 (QTWO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Q2 (NYSE: QTWO):
- 2/13/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “
- 2/12/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “
- 2/9/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/6/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “
- 2/3/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “
- 1/27/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “
- 1/26/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “
- 1/15/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “
- 1/14/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $148.56.
In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,037. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.