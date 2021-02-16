QASH Price Tops $0.0639 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $22.38 million and approximately $424,838.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.44 or 0.05069981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032397 BTC.

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

