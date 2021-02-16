QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.60

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 21173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $856.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 3,921.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 586,031 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.