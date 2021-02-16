Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $787.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.61. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

