QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.92-3.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $599-613 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.29 million.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,303. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

