Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Up 6.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 2,772,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,269,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.72.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

