Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,282,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,356,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.