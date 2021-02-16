Quant Price Up 3.6% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Quant has a total market cap of $509.12 million and $11.55 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.17 or 0.00085472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002447 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010213 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

