Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $32.10 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $32.10 million and $136,617.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,172.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.10 or 0.03626222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.30 or 0.00425652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $707.47 or 0.01438761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00483147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00449701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00314562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,303,401 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

