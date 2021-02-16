QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 7.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $50.64. Approximately 22,295,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 21,208,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

