Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $477.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

