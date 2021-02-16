Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) Trading Down 23.5%

Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) traded down 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 308,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 96,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.22 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) Company Profile (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

