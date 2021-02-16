Qudian (NYSE:QD) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.90

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 109633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

