Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.18. Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 64,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

