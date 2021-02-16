Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s stock price rose 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 470,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.95 million. Analysts predict that Quhuo Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quhuo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

