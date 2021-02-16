QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $140,599.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.44 or 0.05069981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032397 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.