Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $10.28. Qumu shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1,057 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QUMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $176.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz bought 5,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qumu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $1,664,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

