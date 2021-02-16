QunQun Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $175,587.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

