Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 10.1% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares traded up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.33. 12,959,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 12,416,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 479,700 shares during the period.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

