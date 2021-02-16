Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 87.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 81.2% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $113,870.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000193 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

