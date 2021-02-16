R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.60

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and traded as high as $58.00. R.E.A. shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 7,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.03.

About R.E.A. (LON:RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.