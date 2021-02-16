R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 31,054 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.