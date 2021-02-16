R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,084 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of R1 RCM worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 106,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

RCM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. 27,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

