R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.90

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 5183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

