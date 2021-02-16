RA International Group (LON:RAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

RA International Group (LON:RAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.84% from the stock’s current price.
RAI opened at GBX 53.75 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £91.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.98. RA International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).
RA International Group Company Profile
