RA International Group (LON:RAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

RA International Group (LON:RAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.84% from the stock’s current price.

RAI opened at GBX 53.75 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £91.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.98. RA International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

