RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 20362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
The company has a market cap of $620.44 million, a P/E ratio of 240.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
