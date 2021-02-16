RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 20362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $620.44 million, a P/E ratio of 240.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

