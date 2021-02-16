RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.49

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.49 and traded as high as $19.13. RadNet shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 4,783 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.40 million, a PE ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,968,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 204,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 61.7% in the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

