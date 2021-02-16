Raffaele Sadun Sells 64,400 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,776,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,999,382.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Raffaele Sadun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Raffaele Sadun sold 100 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $541,130.90.

On Friday, February 5th, Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,048,504.64.

On Friday, January 22nd, Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,553.08.

Shares of SLQT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,645. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.31. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 333,395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

