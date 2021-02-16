Raffaele Sadun Sells 64,400 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,776,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,999,382.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Raffaele Sadun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 12th, Raffaele Sadun sold 100 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $541,130.90.
- On Friday, February 5th, Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,048,504.64.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,553.08.
Shares of SLQT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,645. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.31. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 333,395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
